Response to R7 Advocacy Email

I am writing this in response to the email sent out by the R7 Advocacy group. This group does not allow rebuttals to their claims regarding what they state to be fact. To be clear, I taught in a public school for 18 years. My children both graduated from public schools and my grandson currently attends a public school. I do not want to harm our public schools that are working well and educating kids. What I find disheartening is that a group of lobbyists send out rhetoric that is often taken as fact without any further discussion or fact-finding. Every level of education has a lobbyist in Jefferson City. There is a lobbyist group for retired teachers. There are two lobbyist groups for teachers. There is a lobbyist for school boards and one for superintendents and administrators. These lobbyists work hard to stop any kind of change, I repeat ANY kind of change, that might interfere with their power base and six-figure jobs.





This bloc of lobbyists lobbies for the status quo whether it is working for kids or not. Currently only 49% of Missouri children are proficient in math per last year’s results. Only 25% of African-American students were proficient in math statewide. I find this unacceptable and alarming. That is why I am seeking solutions. I concede there is not a simple answer, but I care deeply about Missouri children, and I lie awake at night thinking about kids who will never reach their full potential because educators are unwilling to infuse the system with some competition and choice.

About charter schools: first, no child will ever be made to attend a charter school. They are attended only by children whose parents choose to enroll them. Second, charter schools are public schools. They cannot turn students away. If there is a 4th grade seat available and a 4th grader shows up, they must enroll them. They cannot turn them away because of behavior, disability, English language proficiency, or any other factor.





I have been told by educators that this is not true. I have asked them to provide me with names. I will pursue the issue for them. If public charter schools are turning kids away, they should be confronted. I have never been provided with a specific situation. Third, because they are public schools they must take the same tests, follow the same state and federal mandates as public schools regarding IEPS, etc. They receive APR percentages just like public schools. Certainly, some of them have struggled. However, keep in mind they have only been allowed to operate in districts that are failing. The fact that some of them have done very well is amazing. There are 5 public charter schools that scored over 95 % APR in the Kansas City school district last year. Furthermore there is the ultimate accountability. If a public charter school does not live up to its agreement with its sponsor, it is closed. Poor performing traditional public schools are never, ever closed. Buses pulled up to them today. R7 Advocacy tells you public charter schools are wasteful as 260 million dollars have been spent on charter schools that were ultimately closed since 1999.





Well, last year 473 million, 533 thousand dollars was spent on three school districts in the KC area that did not achieve 35 percent proficiency in either math or science. What do the education lobbyists say about those dollars? Who is lobbying for those students and families? Finally, the R7 Advocacy missive states that public charter schools have boards that are not elected by the people. Lee’s Summit knows firsthand how publicly elected school boards can fall down on the job. They are not a cure-all, nor do they guarantee good governance. Public charter school boards are made up of community leaders, parents, and local business owners who are concerned about education in their community. These people give up their time and talent to invest in local kids. Public charter schools must first prove to a state sponsor – currently 7 universities and a charter commission – that there is a desire in the community for another choice. People in the community must want a charter. They must then come up with a contract – thus the name charter – that lays out goals, time frames and bench marks. They all include academic goals, but often include parental involvement and other perceived needs by the ones wanting the charter. They then must submit their charter for approval to the sponsor. If the charter is approved (and many are not), the sponsor then gets the go ahead from the DESE. DESE is the final decider. The sponsor is then responsible for overseeing that benchmarks are being met. If not, the public charter schools are given help for up to 5 years. If they are still unsuccessful, then they are closed. I find the fact that some charters have been closed reassuring.





I agree there is no need to bring in another model that continues to fail year after year after year. Public charter schools must find their own facilities; they cannot bond for building funds, and locate staff. It is an onerous process, one that takes at least 18 months.





Nonetheless there are now over 7 million charter schools operating in the United States and over 2 and a half million students in attendance. New York’s current Governor Cuomo just enacted state wide charter expansion in New York. Public charter schools are about choice. Not every student does well in their assigned school. Parents and families are the best ones to determine what is best for their students. Districts that are providing what their families and students need and want do not have to worry about a charter school opening in their district. I urge people to do their own research. Do not just take the words of well-heeled lobbyists who have a stake in the status quo. Every one of the talking points on the R7 Advocacy email mirrored the same language on an email from MRTA I received several weeks ago.





You can Google the St. Louis Post Dispatch Database: 2016 Missouri Map scores by district and peruse an easy navigable web site to see how districts across the state scored on last year’s MAP test. I urge parents and stakeholders to do so. Many may then agree with me that change is needed.





Sincerely,

State Representative Rebecca Roeber