Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Sen. Elect Mike Cierpiot Takes Oath of Office

Sen. Elect Mike Cierpiot Takes Oath of Office

January 6, 2018 

Mike Cierpiot 

State Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R–Lee’s Summit, took the oath of office in front of well-wishers and fellow senators as he was sworn in to fill the Missouri Senate seat vacated by former Senator Will Kraus. The ceremony took place prior to the start of the Second Regular Session of the 99th General Assembly. 

“It is an honor and a privilege to be returning to Jefferson City as the Senator from the 8th Senatorial District,” Cierpiot said. “My time in the Missouri house prepared me to be well-versed on the issues my constituents care about and I look forward to the opportunity of representing them in the Missouri Senate.” 

Previously, Sen. Cierpiot served seven years in the Missouri House of Representatives where he served as the Assistant Majority Floor Leader for three years and was later elected to serve as the Majority Floor Leader until the end of his tenure in the Missouri House.

Cierpiot is one of 34 members in the Missouri Senate, marking the first time in years the chamber has not had a vacancy. Cierpiot will serve on three committees including: Ways and Means; Commerce, Consumer Protection, Energy and the Environment and Economic Development.

 “I would like to thank you all for your support and I look forward to working with the governor to reform our state’s tax policies,” Cierpiot said.

The legislative session began Jan. 3 at noon and will conclude May 18, 2018.


