Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II released the following statement on House passage of The American Health Care Act, Thursday, May 4.





“Republicans in Congress have put the health of millions of people in jeopardy by passing Trumpcare. This was a mistake on all levels and I did not support it. Americans across the country have flooded Congressional offices with phone calls asking them to vote “No” on repealing the Affordable Care Act.”

The poorly conceived Trumpcare plan will raise costs for those with pre-existing conditions and result in 24 million Americans losing their healthcare coverage. Rural America will have far less access to health care resources, 14 million people lose their Medicaid, and older Americans will be forced to pay higher premiums.





“Today is a sad day for America but the fight is not over. Americans deserve access to healthcare and I will continue to stand up for them.”