Lee's Summit Tribune

Home
CATEGORIES
Welcome
News
Community
Health
Downtown Lee's Summit
R-7 School News
Greenwood,MO
Lake Lotawana, MO
Women in Business
Contact Us
Obituaries
Opinion
Sports
Mavericks
Scouting News
VFW News
Lee's Summit City Updates
Council Minutes
Charter Review 2016-17
Police Blotter
Election-Legals
Classifieds

Welcome to the new home of Lee's Summit Tribune. We are dedicated to providing you the most current and accurate news and events in Lee's Summit
Home » Opinion » Statement from Congressman Cleaver on Vote to...

Statement from Congressman Cleaver on Vote to End Health Care as We Know It

Statement from Congressman Cleaver on Vote to End Health Care as We Know It

May 6, 2017

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, II released the following statement on House passage of The American Health Care Act, Thursday, May 4.

“Republicans in Congress have put the health of millions of people in jeopardy by passing Trumpcare. This was a mistake on all levels and I did not support it.  Americans across the country have flooded Congressional offices with phone calls asking them to vote “No” on repealing the Affordable Care Act.”
The poorly conceived Trumpcare plan will raise costs for those with pre-existing conditions and result in 24 million Americans losing their healthcare coverage.  Rural America will have far less access to health care resources, 14 million people lose their Medicaid, and older Americans will be forced to pay higher premiums.

“Today is a sad day for America but the fight is not over. Americans deserve access to healthcare and I will continue to stand up for them.”


Bookmark and Share

Leave a reply

*Your name:
*Your email: (email won't be published)
Your website: (optional)
*Comment:
*CAPTCHA: CAPTCHA

Other Recent Articles from the Opinion Category:
SEARCH

PAST WEEK'S TOP 5
Page Views: 2,657
Lee's Summit Woman Sentenced for $1.5 Million Embezzlement Schemes, Identity Theft
Page Views: 1,383
Christopher (Chris) S. Smith
Page Views: 885
Ethics Commission Finds Forte in Violation of State Statute, Next Step Lies with City Council
Page Views: 675
Historic Preservation Month Celebrations in May
Page Views: 674
Editorial: The Madness is in the Comments
CITY LINKS
City of Lee's Summit
LS R7
LS Economic Dev Council
LS Tourism
LS Chamber
LS Parks & Rec

SCHOOL LINKS
LSCCS
RANDOM PICK
Lee’s Summit Police Officers Association And The Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge #50 Supports Councilman Chris Moreno Asks the public to Vote “NO RECALL”
Lee’s Summit Police Officers Association And The Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge #50 Supports Councilman Chris Moreno Asks the public to Vote “NO RECALL”
Home  | 
Copyright © 2009 Lee's Summit Tribune
Developed by Gaxio