Statement from Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson on Las Vegas October 2, 2017

Few words can express the sadness I feel for all those affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas early this morning, now the deadliest mass shooting in American history. Those affected were not criminals or bad people, but ordinary Americans gathering to enjoy a country music festival.

Over 50 Americans were gunned down in cold blood, including at least two law enforcement officers, along with over 400 injured. While my words can be of little comfort to the victims of this senseless act of violence, it should bring comfort to all Americans to see the quick response of local law enforcement and first responders to stop the gunman and help victims, and fellow Americans helping to get others to safety. My deepest sympathies go out to everyone affected.







