2Corinthians 5:17 “If anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; old things have passed away; behold, all things have become new.”





I’ve met many people in my conversations on religion, philosophy and science who proudly claim to be “free thinkers”, who reject the Christian worldview because they see it as nothing more than one of many organized religions that try to tell them what to believe and how to live. With that part I agree. I think there are churches out there that tell you what you must believe, instead of teaching you how to evaluate the evidence for whether or not a belief conforms to reality. But then again, many or our schools are now doing the same thing. People can be persuaded to believe something that does not conform to reality.





But where I part ways with the “free thinkers” is when they make this statement: “You should determine if any belief is valid based on your own knowledge, intuition, research and reason. Use your own judgment and think critically!” That sounds so right. But the problem is trusting in ourselves to figure out what is true usually results in us getting it wrong. For example, free thinkers would reject the notion of objective moral standards, replacing it with individual subjective morality, even though the reality of moral codes and duties is all around us (such as forcibly taking something from another because you want it is morally wrong).





It is possible to redefine “free thinking” in a way that holds true to the name? How about “brain washing”? I think most of us would be grateful if we could get a good washing of our brains. There’s a lot of junk we would love to have washed away, to have cleansed from our memories. The apostle Paul puts it this way: “Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2). Here’s a second example of the flaw in adopting the “free thinker” philosophy. Trusting too much in our own abilities to reason leaves us helpless to renew our minds. It has to come from somewhere outside of us.





One of the reasons the Christian worldview appeals to so many people is the overwhelming evidence that demonstrates its anchoring in reality – that it is true. Whether we look at the fact that we live in a universe that began out of nothing, or that it operates according to finely-tuned parameters, or that our society functions according to objective moral laws and duties, we discover that Christianity matches reality.





But the greatest evidence for the truth of the Christian worldview is in the power of the gospel of Jesus Christ to renew hearts and minds. Paul further explained who is responsible for this: “When the kindness and love of God our Savior toward man appeared, not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to His mercy He saved us, through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit” (Titus 3:4-5). As our verse for this week says, it is Jesus Christ who makes “all things new”.





There isn’t a better testimony to this fact of renewal than John Newton, the author of arguably the most famous hymn in history. You’ll recognize it from its opening verse: “Amazing grace, how sweet the sound, that saved a wretch like me. I once was lost, but now am found; Was blind but now I see.” If there ever was a man more opposed to the gospel of Jesus Christ, it was Newton. But his life story validates Paul’s verses – he was so completely transforming by the gospel that it is a testimony to the truth of Christianity.





Like some of my atheist friends, Newton in his earlier days gloried in finding unsuspecting people whom he could deconvert from their Christianity. "I sinned with a high hand," he later wrote, "and I made it my study to tempt and seduce others." Up to age 7, Newton’s mother taught him the Bible. His father, who was not a believer, was a sea captain. After she died, Newton fell under the influence of his father, and at age 11 went on his first of six voyages at sea that would undo much of what his mother had instilled in him.





His open mockery and blasphemy toward God shocked even the crew around him. He ended up working on slave ships, feeling no shame over the inhumane treatment of the slaves on his ship. But then several events came together that forced him to examine himself, culminating in a violent storm that nearly capsized the ship and lead him for the first time since his childhood to pray and ask God to save him.





He credits that moment as when God transformed him. From that moment on, until his death at age 82, Newton became one of the most influential preachers throughout England. And his hymn ‘Amazing Grace’ is the testimony of the transforming power of the love of God for sinners.





There is no greater evidence for the truth of the Christian worldview than the reality of people whose lives are a testimony to the work of Jesus Christ to make them a new creation.





Ed Croteau is a resident of Lee’s Summit and hosts a weekly study in Lees Summit called “Faith: Substance and Evidence.” He can be reached with your questions through the Lee’s Summit Tribune at Editor@lstribune.net.