The Scouting program offers many growth opportunities both within the United Stages and world wide. Youth in the United States can become part of the Boy Scouts of America when they are in elementary school and continue as participants and young adult leaders well into college years. Scouting opens doors to experiences and skills and can even lead to international travel.





As a Cub Scout I visited radio stations, fire departments and weather stations. I learned what it means to be a citizen of my country and explored the outdoors. When I got older and crossed over to the Boy Scout Troop, I traveled a little farther away from home to places like Arrowrock, Kansas Cosmosphere, and even to Florida. I also learned skills that I continue to use like first aid, outdoor survival, resource conservation, and money management. The foundation of citizenship in the community and country that began in Cub Scouts was strengthened through participation in many community service projects and my exposure to world citizenship began. I earned the rank of Eagle Scout when I was 13 on November 13, 2011. However, earning Eagle should not and does not mean an end of Scouting for a Scout. I continued to be active in Boy Scouts. By the time I turned 18, I had earned 96 merit badges and 15 Eagle palms. When I turned 18, I registered as an Assistant Scoutmaster with the Troop. Prior to that, however, I was one of the founding members of a new Venturing Crew. Venturing is a coed program in the Boy Scouts of America for male and female youth age 14 to 21. In Venturing my leadership abilities are put to the test and I am challenged to grow even more. I recently led a group from our crew on a trip to the Bahamas where we lived on and manned two 40-foot sailboats for a week.





With my past 12 years of Scouting experience packed with so much fun, adventure, and a lot of growth, deciding to take an even bigger step at the international level seemed like a natural decision. I believe that to truly be a good citizen you must understand others around the world. My family has encouraged an international interest by hosting students from Italy and China over the years and they made it possible for me to travel to China with a school group when I was a Sophomore at Lees Summit West High School. We also hosted a young adult that traveled from Ecuador to be part of the staff at H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation and became friends with another international scout staffer from Guyana that same year.





On July 23 this year, I had the ultimate international scouting opportunity. I traveled to Iceland to attend the 15th World Scout Moot, a worldwide gathering of 18 to 25-year-old Scouts, as a member of the US contingent. My journey to Iceland actually began before I got on the plane. I had to submit an application and get approval from the Heart of American Council and the National World Scouting office of the Boy Scouts of America. I also made my own travel arrangements, participated in video conferences with the rest of the US contingent, and managed to fit everything I needed to live in Iceland for 12 days including a tent, sleeping bag and clothes into one 90 liter hiking backpack.





After traveling on my own for 14 hours from Kansas City, I landed at the Reykjavik airport and took a bus to the Reykjavik City Hostel campsite where I met a few of the other Americans and Scouts from all over the world. I set up my tent and then I and some of the other Scouts from various countries explored Reykjavik and ate dinner together. When I returned to my tent, I turned in for the night only to experience the phenomena of no darkness during the night. In Iceland, at that time of year, the sun never really goes down so it stays pretty bright all the time and sleeping is kind of challenging. When you wake up at 2am and it is very bright outside, it is very hard to get back to sleep.





The World Moot officially began the next morning at the opening ceremony. We all received a warm welcome from several of the leaders of Iceland and listened to well thought out and inspiring presentations and speeches. It was amazing to be there surrounded by over 4000 Scouts from 90 countries. The theme for the World Moot was Change and we were all challenged, as the future of the world, to make positive changes happen.

The best way to make change happen is to meet and get to know others, share ideas, and gain an understanding of other cultures. At the Moot this was made possible by combining participants from other countries together into 13 expedition centers spread across Iceland. My expedition center was Thingvellir National Park. Some of the countries represented at Thingvellir included Switzerland, Australia, Ireland, Mexico, Columbia, Germany, Taiwan, Italy, United Kingdom, United States, Hungary, Sweden, Mexico, Iceland, Canada, and Argentina. After the opening on the first day, we gathered together with our assigned expedition group called a tribe and were then transported to Thingvellir. Once we arrived at the expedition center, our tribe was instructed to go to assigned areas to set up tents and a dining fly. Once settled we were split into patrols and went out and explored the culture, people and history behind the historic Thingvellir location. We learned about the first Icelandic government and how they gathered at this location to decide how law would be handled in the country. We also visited one of the first churches of Iceland. A high point of our expedition center activities was getting to hike where the North American and Eurasian continental plates come together and getting to touch both at the same time. The country was beautiful and interesting but in addition to seeing the area and learning about the culture, we also completed community service projects as part of our patrol activities. We accomplished a lot in a just 4 days working side by side with Scouts with different languages and cultures.





When we left the expedition centers, we went to the Althingi, a gathering inspired by the Icelandic Parliament meeting of the same name, at Úlfljótsvatn Scout Center where all 4000 Scouts came together again. There were booths and activities from all the different countries that showed aspects of their countries with an ecological, economical and cultural focus. It took several days to explore all the booths. I got to prepare and eat foods from all over the world and continued to meet new people from all the other countries. Scouts talked, had fun, traded patches and other Scouting items from their countries, and discovered that despite their cultural differences people are really all the same. When the Moot came to an end, new friendships had been formed, bags were filled with mementoes from the trip, and a seed was planted in each of the participants to make a difference in the world and help make Change possible.





My Scouting life has been filled with many experiences and adventures. The day I joined Cub Scouts, I never imagined that I would some day travel to Iceland wearing a Venturing uniform. The World Scout Moot was an amazing international experience and I highly recommend other Scouts take advantage of similar opportunities to become active internationally and become better world citizens.