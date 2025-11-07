Captain Steven V. Wilhoit, commanding officer of Troop A, Lee’s Summit, announces the kickoff of the 23rd Annual Trooper Michael L. Newton Toy Drive. The toy drive runs through December 1, 2025.

The Trooper Michael L. Newton Toy Drive is the cooperative effort of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Kansas Highway Patrol, Murphy-Hoffman Company (Kenworth), Pediatric Partners, Public Safety Credit Union, and the citizens we serve. The drive is designed to bring smiles to the faces of children who are forced to spend the Christmas holiday season in the hospital. All donations to the toy drive will be delivered to children at the KU Medical Center and the Ronald McDonald House.

Toy donations may be made at all metro area Murphy-Hoffman Company corporate offices; all metro area Public Safety Credit Union locations; Pediatric Partners of Kansas; Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A, Lee’s Summit, MO; or Kansas Highway Patrol Troop A, Olathe, KS. Donations of new, unwrapped gifts for children of all ages, from infants to teenagers, are encouraged. An Amazon gift registry has also been created for the public’s convenience.

This annual toy drive honors Trooper Michael L. Newton, who died in the line of duty on May 22, 2003. His death left a huge void in the lives of his family, friends, and co-workers.

Follow the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A on X (@MSHPTrooperA) for the latest information about this toy drive.