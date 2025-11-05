Ryan Britt, a senior at Lee’s Summit West High School, is the co-founder of Ryan’s Wishlist. Alongside his parents, Tyler and Kelly Britt, he is hosting his 6th annual toy drive benefiting FosterAdopt Connect.

Last year, his drive brought in more than 400 gifts for kids in foster care throughout the Kansas City metro.

Ryan’s Wishlist has been featured on KMBC and KSHB news segments and was recently awarded the Champion for Children award at FosterAdopt Connect’s Road to Home Gala. The award recognizes the impact his efforts have made in the Kansas City Community.

Ryan, a former foster kid himself, looks to make an even bigger impact this year. He wants to give back to the kids and teens who may not know if they will have gifts this holiday season.

FosterAdopt Connect distributes gifts to over 1,500 kids in care each holiday season. Ryan’s Wishlist partners with FosterAdopt Connect to ensure the demand is met.

His mantra is “Deliver Joy”. The community can help his efforts by shopping his carefully curated list on Amazon. Gifts are delivered straight to Ryan, who unboxes, sorts, and delivers the gifts to FosterAdopt Connect.

For more information or to follow along, find Ryan’s Wishlist on Facebook.