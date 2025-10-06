A record 739 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been selected to join the University Honors Program this fall – an increase of 15% from the previous record class in 2019.

To be admitted to the Honors Program, students must demonstrate a record of academic excellence, outstanding leadership and involvement in high school, and significant contributions to their community.

“Through their high school achievements, these students have demonstrated a high level of potential, both inside and outside of the classroom,” said Tamy Burnett, director of operations for the Honors Program. “We are excited to welcome this outstanding group of scholars and leaders, and we look forward to all that they will accomplish during their time at the university.”

Following is a list of new Honors Program students from the area, listed alphabetically by hometown, with major/program and college.

Greenwood: Emily Abraham, undeclared, Explore Center

Lee’s Summit: Marin LaCour, forensic science, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources

Lee’s Summit: Duy Nguyen, music, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts

For the full list of new Honors Program students, visit https://go.unl.edu/wc3g.