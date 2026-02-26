Betty Jo (Armstrong) Harden of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, passed away surrounded by family on February 23, 2026. Betty was born July 20, 1935, in Salina, Kansas, to Robert Armstrong and Ruth (Mortimer) Armstrong. She married Glen Allen Harden on August 8, 1958.

Betty lived a life of service through her career and personal life. Betty graduated from Asbury School of Nursing in 1956 as a Registered Nurse. Upon graduation she moved to Kansas City, Missouri to start her nursing career at Children’s Mercy Hospital. Betty retired from Nursing in 1998 as a case manager, from Menorah Medical Center.

Upon her retirement she enjoyed caring for her three grandchildren and children of close family friends. Family and friends affectionately called her “Grandma Betty”. Grandma Betty attended all her grandchildren’s activities. She dedicated the rest of her time to volunteering at Longview Chapel Christian Church, where she served as a Deacon an Elder and was honored last year with the Dedicated Servant’s Award.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Barbara Garton (Doug) from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and Marie Corbin (Jeff) from Raymore, Missouri; her grandchildren Jared Corbin, Brent Corbin (Hannah), and Marissa Garton; her siblings, Robert Armstrong, Joe Armstrong, and Charlene Walker.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Glen Allen Harden, as well as her siblings: Mary Laas, Elaine Bacon, Jennie Shaver-George, Shirley Clanton, Fern Bledsoe, and Kay Lebert.

Betty was dearly loved by all who knew her. We were blessed to have her in our lives.

Services will be held on Friday, February 27th, 2026 at Longview Chapel Christian Church, 850 SW Longview Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO 64081. Visitation will begin at 10:00am, followed by a funeral service beginning at 11:00am. A luncheon will immediately follow from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Longview Chapel Christian Church https://osvhub.com/longviewchapelcc/giving/funds, or the Alzheimer’s Association https://www.alz.org/.