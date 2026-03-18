Brent Andrew “Andy” Kammerdiener, 62, of East Palatka, Florida, formerly of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, was born May 30, 1963, in Springfield, Missouri. He departed this life Saturday, March 7, 2026, at HCA Florida Putnam Hospital in Palatka.

Andy was a 1981graduate of Kickapoo High School in Springfield. Later he earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Drury College.

On May 31, 2003, he was united in marriage to Deborah R. “Debbie” Lancaster in Harrisonville and to this union two children, Luke and Leah, were born. Debbie preceded him in death on May 9, 2015.

Andy was employed as a police officer. He first served with the Kansas City Police Department, later transferring to Greenwood where he rose through the ranks to become Chief of Police. Andy finished his working career as a conductor for the Union Pacific Railroad and retired in 2018. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, four-wheeling and camping.

Andy was also preceded in death by his father Ronald T. Kammerdiener and one half-brother, Brian Kammerdiener.

He is survived by his children, Luke Kammerdiener of Tampa, Florida, and Leah Kammerdiener of Kansas City, Missouri; his mother and stepfather, Mona and Sidney Werges of Raymore, Missouri; two brothers, Randy (and Chantelle) Kammerdiener and Shane Kammerdiener (and Sally Sienkiewicz), of Ponte Vedra, Florida; one half-brother, Barry (and Claudia) Kammerdiener of Louisville, Kentucky; his mother-in-law, Rae Deane Lancaster of Cleveland, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2026, at Raintree Community Church in Lee’s Summit.

Funeral services will be held 9:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Raintree Community Church. Pastor Dr. Stephen Conley will officiate. Interment will be in Lee’s Summit Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Peterson Outdoors Ministry (www.PetersonOutdoors.org) and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com.

Arrangements: Stanley-Edenburn Funeral Home, 203 N. Armstrong St., Pleasant Hill, Missouri 64080, (816) 540-5550.