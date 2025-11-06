The Cappies is a writing and awards program that trains high school theatre and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders. Student critics vie to be published in local media outlets by attending productions at other schools and writing critical reviews.

By Kylee Harris of Blue Springs High School

Thank You For The Music

This is a line every audience member will be shouting after watching Bishop Miege High School’s production of “Mamma Mia!” Beautifully illustrating themes of joy and the unbreakable bond of family and friendship, “Mamma Mia” captivates watchers from the first dim of the lights to the last shower of applause.

Set on the fictional island of Kalokairi, Greece, in the 1990’s, “Mamma Mia” follows a young woman, Sophie Sheridan, and her mother, Donna. Determined to discover the identity of her father before her upcoming wedding, Sophie invites three of her mother’s past flings to the island, unbeknownst to Donna. Combining the infectious hits of pop group ABBA, disco beach themes, and heartfelt fun, the show’s journey of finding oneself through pure joy and love leaves a permanent smile on every person’s face.

Leading the production, the emotional connection between Sophia Nguyen and Adie Balino, playing the famous mother-daughter duo, is captivating. Balino perfectly portrays the joyful innocence of Sophie, which is balanced exquisitely by Nguyen’s mature and maternal yet headstrong embodiment of Donna. Standout actors include the suave personality and smooth, crisp movements of Bella Dessert. Playing Tanya Cresham-Leigh, her vocals and moves in “Does Your Mother Know” evoke laughter from every seat. The talented Luke Allen, with the role of Sam Carmichael, encapsulates his character perfectly, while showing the development from beginning to end. While some ensemble members lack energy and drop character a few times, most of the cast is incredibly entertaining to watch. Numbers like “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” and “Voulez-Vous” are filled with energy and charisma, with every person on stage having the time of their lives. Although some characters lack chemistry, the dynamic between the trio of Donna, Tanya, and Rosie, and the barhands Pepper, Eddie, and Gary are realistic and believable, consistently playing off one another. At times, the vocals could be slightly pitchy, but only briefly. Perhaps the most memorable moment is the breathtaking vocals of Sophia Nguyen in “The Winner Takes It All,” tugging at the heartstrings of the audience and giving everyone chills.

The extremely realistic set introduces aesthetics and sets the mood from the beginning, diving into the beachy Greek themes. The props crew, headed by Breanna Hernandez and Isa Huckins, does an amazing job with realistic props that enhance every scene. Specifically, the items in the bedroom and beach scene stand out as all the props work perfectly together to tie in the big picture. The hard work of stage manager Cody Israel is noticeable in the seamless transitions throughout. The mics are too loud at times which briefly distract from the performance, but all leads can be heard sufficiently and aren’t overpowered by the music or the ensemble most of the time.

Bishop Miege High School does a fun and memorable job with their production of “Mamma Mia!” Showing hard work and dedication, the loving themes and catchy tunes paired with the cast and crew’s talent leaves the audience singing and smiling along.