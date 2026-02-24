The Cappies is a writing and awards program that trains high school theatre and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders. Student critics vie to be published in local media outlets by attending productions at other schools and writing critical reviews.

By Candace Cox of Fort Osage High School

Sail For Love At Blue Springs South High School’s “The Old Man And The Old Moon”

If the moon slipped from the sky at night, who would take the treacherous journey to bring it back? Find out in Blue Springs South High School’s production of The Old Man And The Old Moon.

The Old Man And The Old Moon, a play written by PigPen Theatre Co., follows the journey of the Old Man, who is responsible for filling the moon up with light night after night. After the Old Man’s wife, the Old Woman, goes missing, he must choose between the job that supports the world or the love that supports his world. This folk tale is full of music, devotion, adventure, and promise, leaving the audience with one question: what happens when the one who keeps the light burning decides to follow his own light?

The Old Man is portrayed by Max Bergman. Bergman pays attention to the small details, making the Old Man a complex character. The Old Man travels through the sea and the sky, all while having a persistent limp, adding to the background of the Old Man. Bergman also has an accent that is clear and consistent throughout the show. The narrator of this story, Matheson, is portrayed by Camryn Jerome. Jerome opens the show by singing. Her voice cuts through the silence with compelling notes, captivating the audience right away. Like Bergman, Jerome also has an accent that adds to the storytelling aspect of the show. Helping the Old Man through his travels is Mabelu. Mabelu is played by Kimmie Heath. Heath has comedic timing like no other, with every joke made by Mabelu hitting the audience with extreme laughter. Heath adds great additions to Mabelu, making the eyes of the audience drawn to everything Heath does on stage.

No story told on stage is complete without a set, and this set is jaw-dropping. Made by Marin Heide and more, attention to detail really pulls through, making this set a part of the story. Another technical aspect that sold the story of The Old Man And The Old Moon is the costumes put together by Molly Rhea and Emerson Stracener. Each costume was carefully put together to fit every character’s story, and adds to the storytelling element.

The chorus also added to the storytelling. Not only do they sound great during the musical numbers, but they move with such precision and dedication, it is as if you are watching one person, not twenty people. Although some of the accents make it hard to understand what is being said, this cast does a great job portraying the story of The Old Man And The Old Moon through actions and more.

Overall, The Old Man And The Old Moon at Blue Springs South is not just a story for those who are old men or fill the old moon. It is a story full of love and dedication, enjoyable for all.