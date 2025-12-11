The Cappies is a writing and awards program that trains high school theatre and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders. Student critics vie to be published in local media outlets by attending productions at other schools and writing critical reviews.

By Kai Labbe of Belton High School

You need way more than just a penny to pee in “Urinetown.” That’s how it is, and yet, in Gain Valley High School’s production of “Urinetown,” they bring this dystopian satire to life with immense detail and precision. From the minuscule details to the major themes represented through design choices, Grain Valley’s portrayal of “Urinetown” truly immerses the audience.

“Urinetown” is the story of Hope Cladwell, played by Saralynn Mansfield, and Bobby Strong, played by Dylan Rucinski, as they try to overcome the obstacles surrounding them, specifically the tax on peeing. Hope Cladwell is the daughter of our main villain, Caldwell B. Cladwell, as played by Sam Corder, and is a child raised in the lap of luxury. Meanwhile, Bobby Strong was raised in the worst side of town and works for Penelope Pennywise, as played by Kalli Beard. The audience follows this cast of unique individuals with commentary from our lovely narrators and fourth-wall breakers, Little Sally and Officer Lockstock, played by Brooklyn Hedrick and Tristan Arnold, respectively. As the story progresses, the battle between monopolistic empires and the opposing revolutions unfolds. The story is realistic and dark while maintaining a satirical aspect that makes it enjoyable to watch.

The actors themselves exaggerated the satirical aspect in an incredible way. Their motions and reactions were very grand and suited the nature of the musical well. During the ensemble songs, specifically “We’re Not Sorry,” the ensemble has such crisp and well-flowing movements that draw the audience’s attention. Then, in other songs like “Run, Freedom, Run,” the vocals are enthralling. The vocalists have strong and beautiful voices that mesh well with their co-actors’ voices. However, there were times when the enunciation could have been better, as there were times when certain actors could not be understood. The characterization is extensive, and the actors not only brought their characters to life but truly demonstrated relationships between themselves and their co-actors. When talking about chemistry between characters, it would be a shame not to mention Officer Lockstock, played by Tristan Arnold, and Officer Barrel, played by Joseph Hutson. These two have such a remarkab

le chemistry that enthralled the audience and put everyone in a good mood.

As far as student work on crew goes, the choreography made by Hadasah Trotter and Brooklyn Hedrick is astronomical; it displays a strong understanding of the show and its themes. The lighting, as designed by Adalade Fulk and Maddie Havard, contains an incredible amount of symbolism throughout that was completely mesmerizing. The props, designed by Alyssa Tyson and Olivia Lindhardt, were phenomenal and truly demonstrated the mood of the show and its many different facets.

Overall, Grain Valley High School’s production of “Urinetown” will be a genuine pleasure to watch for anyone, especially those with a satirical sense of humor or those who appreciate the extensive onstage skill and backstage handiwork.