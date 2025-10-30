The Cappies is a writing and awards program that trains high school theatre and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders. Student critics vie to be published in local media outlets by attending productions at other schools and writing critical reviews.

By Anna Zung of Lee’s Summit High School

Zion Is The Place To Be

Jay Leslie Arlington has been found dead. Guests arriving at his birthday party are shocked with the news, yet the guest list may spark some concern and curiosity. A conniving lawyer, an anti-Arlington news reporter, his vengeful sister, and his archnemesis – to name a few. Follow along in the detective’s footprints as we uncover everybody’s story at Fort Osage in their chilling production of “The Alibis.”

“The Alibis” is a series of comedic one-act style scenes pieced together to tell the story of Detective Casey Neptune in her pursuit to expose everybody’s secrets. In an attempt to do so, Neptune discovers that the guests are all up to their own nefarious activities, but completely unrelated. This show keeps guests on the edge of their seats and rolling with laughter as actors recreate absurd and hilarious crimes.

The actors in this show have great chemistry and bounce off each other so smoothly. Starring as Detective Casey Neptune is Malia Arnold who conducted the search throughout the night. Arnold’s commanding presence keeps the audience entranced, and her ability to play off each suspect is impressive to say the least. Alongside Neptune in the investigation is Will Hook in the role of Warwick. Hook’s bold amusing choices and blunt humor has the crowd cheering for more. These two proved to be a dynamic duo in the disassembling of this case. Looking at the suspects, Edmond Ridinghorn III (Ryder Potter) commands the stage with every second he has. Potter’s almost childlike temperament is thoroughly entertaining. Showing lots of range, the archnemesis of Arlington does not live to disappointment. Occasionally there are some lulls in the flow of the scenes, but the cast does a consistently good job at keeping a wonderful pace and constant comedy.

The technical aspects of this production are quite impressive as well. As soon as audience members enter the theater, they are immersed in the story through the encapsulating work of Jolie Gregg and the set crew. Specifically, the design of Detective Neptune’s room to the side and the flashbacks play out on the mainstage. This creates a sense of a flashback scene, which is very creative and immersive. Scene changes are flawless and executed with ease. At times some modern items draw confusion from the timeline of the show, but overall costumes are very extravagant and show lots of character, designed by Kira Esch and Elaina Hawkins. The technical aspects of this show flow smoothly and create an enjoyable experience throughout the night.

Overall, this show is killer… (get it)? With lots of laughs from the audience and perfectly executed chaos on the stage, Fort Osage is going out with a bang in their performance of “The Alibis.”