The Cappies is a writing and awards program that trains high school theatre and journalism students to be expert writers, critical thinkers, and leaders. Student critics vie to be published in local media outlets by attending productions at other schools and writing critical reviews.

By Marin Heide of Blue Springs South High School

They Know How To Show Off

Plunged in darkness, a single voice rings out. The Man in the Chair reveals himself with a warm smile and invites the audience to join him in the whimsical, chaotic, and 4th-wall-breaking universe of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” performed by Lee’s Summit North High School. Stumble along and try to hold your laughter as the Man’s record spins on.

Originally created in 1997 by Lisa Lambert, Greg Morrison, Bob Martin, and Don McKellar, “The Drowsy Chaperone” is the classic show-within-a-show told through an old record kept by the previously mentioned Man in the Chair. He narrates one of his favorite shows and comments on its history, actors, and plotlines. In the man’s apartment, the brilliant star Janet and her fiancé Robert grapple with their wedding day while their eccentric guests attempt to hide their own motives. The titular character, in charge of keeping the fiancés apart until the wedding, goes on tangents of her own as the day slowly unravels. The humor and heartfelt emotion of the show depict something larger than one production. It demonstrates that in the right place and at the right time, theater is more than just entertainment: it’s what keeps us all going.

As the pin hits the record, the stage bursts into a tale of marriage, misunderstandings, and melodramatic ballads. The main cast displays this with ease, especially the characters George, Adolpho, and the Drowsy Chaperone herself. George, played by Jake Johnson, brings bubbly energy to the stage that can hardly be contained. He delves into his character wonderfully and uses his physicality well, whether he’s falling to his knees in despair or cartwheeling with a smile. The same dedication can be said of Adolpho, played by Liam Love. His constant commitment to the character shines through at every moment, and his facial expressions harness the absurd humor perfectly. Adolpho was not alone, though, as he is foiled by the wonderful Drowsy Chaperone. Portrayed by Taylor Bell, the Drowsy Chaperone displays her talent not by being the loudest in the room, but by being the most intentional. Unfortunately, some characters lack presence, but the dedication of their castmates brings en

ough presence to immerse all audience members.

The crew upholds the vision of the show throughout its runtime, firstly, in the use of the set. The Man in the Chair’s apartment visually blends with the world of “The Drowsy Chaperone” record and his interaction between both worlds is portrayed clearly. Additionally, the airplane in the finale is simple but effective in setting the scene and bringing the cast together. Kianna Williams and her lighting team use their medium well to subtly change the tone of the amazingly chaotic script. The props department also created fun details for songs like “Show Off” and “Finale Ultimo.” Changes could’ve been made within running crew to continue to immerse the audience, such as changing their clothes or utilizing blackouts when transitioning, but they accomplish their job silently and efficiently regardless.

In the end, “The Drowsy Chaperone” is a fun-loving time that sings from the rooftops, reminding the crowd that nostalgia is a powerful force, but so is whimsy. Lee’s Summit North High School performs an engaging, entertaining, and electrifying show that is sure to capture the hearts of all who see it. The passion of specific actors and dedication of the crew weaves together wonderfully to make a solid performance. It’s clear that this cast knows how to show off.