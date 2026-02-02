Charles Roy Wheeler, 92, of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away Jan. 29, 2026, with family members, including his wife of 70 years, Marcella, at his side.

A visitation will be held on Monday, February 2, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a service will be held on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit at 2 NE Douglas St. Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64063. Interment will follow at Lee’s Summit Historical Cemetery in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Mr. Wheeler was born Nov. 23, 1933, in Aurora, MO, to the loving home of Thomas B and Virginia (Dye) Wheeler, both of whom preceded him in death. He had five siblings: Derrell, Shirley, Gary, Mina and Mary. He was baptized in Honey Creek at Orange Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Aurora.

Mr. Wheeler grew up on the family farm where his father was an enterprising entrepreneur and always had a way for the kids to make money. He was educated in rural schools surrounding his boyhood home, including Takein School, just down the road from the homeplace. He enjoyed a recent reunion of classmates from the school. A proud Hound Dawg, he was graduated from Aurora High School in 1951 and, soon after, he made his way to Kansas City, MO, and worked at First National Bank. While attending a church service at Bales Baptist, he fell in love at first sight with a young lady and told a friend “That’s the girl I’m going to marry.” Dorothy Marcella Courts and he were married four months later and celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary just this past November.

Mr. Wheeler was drafted into the U.S. Army in December 1955 and served in Germany. Marcella joined him there, and their first child, Charles Roy “Chuck” Wheeler Jr., was born there. They made lifelong friends while in service.

After his discharge, Mr. Wheeler joined the National Life Insurance Co. and worked at offices throughout the Midwest, including Bartlesville, OK, Springfield, MO, Omaha, NE and Kansas City. He retired in Independence, MO.

Along with his wife, Mr. Wheeler is survived by his five children and their spouses: Chuck (Diane); Ron (Liz); Ken (Kim); Nancy Owen (Mitch); and Tim (Erika); 11 grandchildren and their families: Ryan, Amy, Sami, Virginia, Nate, Mary, Zachary, Peter, Gavin, Brooklyn and Alec; and 14 great-grandchildren. All treasure fond memories of game nights, Papa’s Punch, Royal Rummy, ping pong, “sanchos,” practical jokes and Papa’s famous chili. Only recently did the family discover his secret recipe: A can of Hormel chili.

In addition, Mr. Wheeler is survived by his sister, Shirley (Wheeler) Gray of Raymore; sisters-in-law Joanne Wheeler of Aurora, Norma Wheeler of Lee’s Summit and Shirley Courts of Overland Park; many nieces and nephews; and Rick (Tanya) Thierry and family.

Mr. Wheeler proudly served as a deacon for more than 40 years at First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit and was a former board member of Lee’s Summit Social Services. About a month ago, Mr. Wheeler became a resident of Addison Place where the staff welcomed him with love and care. The family expresses great appreciation to them all.

In lieu of flower, the family requests contributions in Mr. Wheeler’s memory be made to Lee’s Summit Social Services.