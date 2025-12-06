Longview Chapel Christian Church welcomes your child (age 4 through 5th grade) to join them for Christmas at the Cabin on Saturday, Dec. 13 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church located at 850 SW Longview Road in Lee’s Summit.

Gather ’round for a cozy and joy-filled adventure and discover the story of Jesus’ birth through fun activities, cookies, crafts, songs, and storytelling. Kids will have the opportunity to make cookies with Santa. This event is free and open to the public. RSVP by contacting the office at 816-763-6290 or at office@longviewchapelcc.org.