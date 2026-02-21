Concordia University, Nebraska’s esports team participated in five competitions in Fall 2025: Super Smash Bros, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League and Marvel Rivals. Each team competes in the National Esports Collegiate Conference (NECC), with regular season league play spanning 8 weeks followed by playoffs.

Simon Wegener of Raytown, MO, is a member and team captain of Concordia’s esports team.

The Overwatch team won three games and lost three games in the regular season. and placed fourth in playoffs.

Team captain Simon Wegener said, “I have had a lot of fun collaborating and competing with my team this year, they have come so far, it will be hard to see them go.”

The Rocket League team earned third place in the playoffs with three wins and three losses in the regular season.

“This year was a great year for Rocket League,” said team captain Trey Aschenbeck. “A lot of development and improvement. We aren’t the same team we were at the beginning. Looking forward to the spring we have a shot at the division if we keep building on what we have this semester.”

The remaining teams didn’t make the playoffs this fall season. The Super Smash Bros team and the League of Legends team both had a 1:5 record, and Marvel Rivals had a 3:4 record.

“We had great player development across our teams, especially our Rocket League players who are mentored by Wronskian, a former professional Rocket League player. We also connected with campus life by hosting frequent game nights for the community,” said Interim Director of Esports Marcus Gubanyi. Gubanyi also serves as an assistant professor of computer science.

“This fall season was a blast for me,” he said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this fun Christ-centered community.”

Students involved in the esports team include (name, major):

Overwatch

Simon Wegener (Captain), Elementary Education

Samuel Martin, Biology

Brittney Kinderknecht, Sports Management

Andy Schlichting, Business

Andrew Fynaardt, Computer Science and Mathematics

Super Smash Bros

Kyle Becker (Captain), Management Information Systems

Jonathan Morris, Psychology and Secondary Education Math

Joshua Oberdieck, Music Education

Nathaniel Bull (Sub), Biology and Geology

Miles Combs (Sub), Theology

Samuel Martin (Sub), Biology

Max Fritsche (Sub), Communications

League of Legends

Samuel Martin (Captain), Biology

Andrew Fynaardt, Computer Science and Mathematics

Abraham Gomez, Computer Science and Mathematics

Tregan Johnson, Studio Art and Computer Science

Parker Reece, Computer Science

Abbey Kudrna (Sub), Secondary Education and Mathematics

Rocket League

Trey Aschenbeck (Captain), History/Pre-Seminary

Caleb Ethridge, Business Administration

Andy Schlichting, Business

Marvel Rivals

Max Fritsche (Captain), Communications

Nathaniel Bull, Biology and Geology

Eliana Fluegge, Secondary Education History

Bill Voelker (Captain), Secondary Education

Miles Combs, Theology

Trey Aschenbeck, History/Pre-Seminary

Jeremiah Weaver, History

Ethan L’Heureux, Computer Science

Concordia University, Nebraska, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university of The Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod located in Seward, Nebraska, which currently serves more than 1,700 students. Concordia offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate and professional programs in an excellent academic and Christ-centered community that equips men and women for lives of learning, service and leadership in the church and world. For more information, visit cune.edu.