Darrell G. Rogers, age 84, passed away on December 16, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri. He was born in Independence, Missouri.

Darrell dedicated many years of his working life to Western Electric, where he was an active member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, proudly serving as its president. After retiring from Western Electric, he continued his career with the Lee’s Summit School District, where he worked until his retirement. His strong work ethic and commitment to service were evident throughout his life.

A man of faith, Darrell was a longtime member of Lee’s Summit Methodist Church and Grace United Methodist Church, where he found community and fellowship.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Rogers and Gladys Shaw Rogers; his sisters, Glenda Rogers and Sharon Rogers; his daughter, Patricia Rogers Mattu; and his granddaughter, Kathryn Mattu.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sharon Walters Rogers; his children, Sunniva Schmiege (Paul), Steve Robbins, Christina Pope (Jason), and Andrew Rogers (Heidi); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Above all, Darrell loved his family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, reading, woodworking, ceramics, music, and watching cowboy and western movies. These simple pleasures brought him joy and reflected his gentle, steady nature.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.

Darrell will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him.