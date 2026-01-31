Donald Ray “Slick” Summers, 74, of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, was born October 6, 1951, in Princeton, Missouri, the son of Raymond George and Norma Elaine (Minshall) Summers. He departed this life Saturday, January 24, 2026, at Lee’s Summit Medical Center with family at his side.

Slick was born on the family farm near Princeton, Missouri, where he spent many years farming with his dad and brothers. He was an active member of the FFA and showed registered angus.

On April 7, 1963, Slick was baptized at the First Baptist Church in Princeton, Missouri. He was a 1969 Princeton High School graduate and in 1972 earned the FFA American Farmer Degree.

On June 10, 1972, he was united in marriage to Patricia Ann O’Neal in Princeton and to the union four children, Carrie, Laurie, Jenny, and Dustin were born.

In 1985, Slick went to work for John Deere at Jackson County Implement. His love of farming and working the land eventually led him to the Lone Summit Ranch where he served as farm manager for over 25 years. He enjoyed restoring antique John Deere Tractors, helping his children raise and show registered Hereford and Limousin cattle, as well as camping with friends and family. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.

Slick was preceded in death by his parents; and his son, Dustin on April 30, 2014.

He is survived by his wife, Patty of Pleasant Hill; three daughters, Carrie (Jason Wickham) of Grain Valley, Laurie (Jason Wells) of Pleasant Hill, and Jenny (Wes Trammell) of Lone Jack; daughter-in-law, Samantha Brattin-Summers of Pleasant Hill; eight grandchildren, Logan Bradlee Summers (and Amalia Davis), Emily Marie Wickham, Brylee Ann Wells, Jason Sawyer Wells, Mavrick James Trammell, Brigham Ray Trammell, Chase Levi Brattin, and Colton Ray Summers; one great grandchild, Milo Davis; four siblings, Terry (and Kay) Summers of Princeton, Craig Summers (and Colleen Green), and Brad (and Susie) Summers of Holden, and Robbin (and Chad) Mowery of Winchester, Kansas; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Visitation was held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 29, 2026, at the funeral home.

Funeral services were held 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 30, 2026, at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Casket bearers are Logan Summers, Brylee Wells, Sawyer Wells, Chase Brattin, Emily Wickham, Mavrick Trammell, Brigham Trammell, Colton Summers, Matt Glover, and Micah Glover. Honorary casket bearers are Jack Clapham, Caleb Garrett, Jeff Goin, and Ed Hesse.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Pleasant Hill Lay Clergy and may be sent in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.StanleyEdenburn.com.

