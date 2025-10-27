The University of Central Arkansas held August commencement on Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025, in the Reynolds Performance Hall on campus.

The university conferred approximately 460 undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics; and the Graduate School.

Samantha Dugas of Lee’s Summit graduated with a Doctor of Physical Therapy.

