You’re invited to Fall Bingo Night on Saturday, November 15th at 5:30 p.m.! We’ll kick things off with a Soup Potluck, so bring your favorite soup or side dish to share—think cozy, warm, and delicious! Plus, we’ll have a dessert auction (because who doesn’t love sweets?) and a silent auction that continues through Sunday, November 16th. All proceeds will go toward helping our kids attend Tall Oaks camps, where they get to grow in faith and make lifelong memories.

This event is FREE, open to the public, and all ages are welcome! Let’s come together for a night of laughter, food, friendly competition, and giving back—it’s going to be a night you won’t want to miss!

RSVP online at longviewchapel.breezechms.com/form/fallbingo25. Or, you may call the church at 816-763-6290. Space is limited, so register ASAP! For additional questions, contact office@longviewchapelcc.org