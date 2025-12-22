Local students were awarded scholarships this fall from the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas.

More than $5.1 million in scholarships was awarded through 3,768 scholarships to students in Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Arkansas this year.

Alexey Moussikhine of Lee’s Summit was awarded the Britton Redifer Endowed Geology Scholarship and the Vernon Peppard Scholarship.

Charis Morasch of Lee’s Summit was awarded the Roy and Christine Sturgis International Honors Scholars Program Scholarship.

Ella Cox of Lee’s Summit was awarded the J. Margaret Roberts Endowed Award and the Sturgis Grant for Honors Scholars.

“Fulbright College’s mission is to provide a transformational education for our students,” said Brian E. Raines, dean of Fulbright College. “The generosity of our supporters allows us to do just that. By alleviating financial strain on students, we empower them to focus on their studies and thrive in their academic endeavors.”

“These students are deserving recipients of this support,” Raines added. “We’re deeply grateful for the chance to recognize their dedication to learning and the meaningful impact they’ve made on both Fulbright College and the wider University of Arkansas community.”

This fall’s scholarships are made possible with the support of donors, including alumni, faculty, staff and friends of Fulbright College, to aid students across the college’s four academic disciplines: arts, humanities, natural sciences and social sciences.

“Supporting our students means addressing their needs in every way: academically, emotionally, mentally, and financially,” Raines added. “None of this would be possible without the generosity of our Fulbright College supporters. Their commitment ensures our students have access to the tools, experiences and opportunities they need to succeed.”

Each year, Fulbright College awards scholarships to its students to support their academic success, including scholarships for study abroad, honors studies, research fellowships and more. Learn more about scholarships at fulbright.uark.edu/scholarships.

