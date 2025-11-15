Gary Scott Helbling died peacefully on November 8, 2025, at the age of 79.

Born on July 20, 1946, in Champaign, Illinois, Scott was the son of Neil Arthur Helbling and Margaret Louise “Peg” (Perkiser) Helbling. He grew up in Kansas City, Missouri, and graduated from Ruskin High School in 1964. He earned his Bachelor’s degree from Central Missouri State University in 1970, where he also met his future wife, Regina (Gina) Withers.

Scott joined the officer ranks of the United States Navy later that year earning his wings as a Naval Aviator in 1971. He served for twenty-year years, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander in 1990.

On August 12, 1972, he married Gina at Martin Luther Lutheran Church in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. They were married for over fifty-three years. Upon his retirement they settled in Raymore, Missouri.

Scott was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Gina; his brother Bill and sister-in-law Deb Helbling; his nephew Matthew Helbling; his nieces Joy (Helbling) Wheeler and Bethany (Helbling) Palmer; nine great-nieces and great-nephews and one great-great-nephew.

A military honors service will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Missouri.

