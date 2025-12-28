Georgia Lee Hendley Robb passed away peacefully on Friday, December 19, 2025. She had spent her final week at home surrounded and loved on by her family and friends.

Georgia was born as a twin to her sister, Judy Kurzweil on January 2, 1940. They were the daughters of George and Hazel Hendley, Kansas City, MO. She also had an older, cherished sister, Makkie Heath. They grew up in Kansas City where they attended Hartman Elementary School. Georgia graduated from Southwest High School in 1957 and was married to Jerry D. Robb in August that same year. Throughout high school, she worked at the Dime Store and then BMA until 1959. She stayed at home with her children from 1959 to 1970, then became a bus driver for R.W. Harmon and Sons. After working there for 20 years, she began work as a Funeral Service Coordinator for Mt. Moriah and Freeman Funeral Homes until her retirement in December, 2014.

Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Jerry, her parents, George and Hazel Hendley, sister Makkie Heath, in-laws John and Dorothy Robb, brothers-in-law Gary Robb, Kenny Robb and Floyd Kurzweil and sister-in-law Dotty Robb.

She will be greatly missed by her family including her sister, Judy Kurzweil of Raymore, MO, son Michael Robb (Dorothy) of Kansas City, MO and daughter, Melissa Hall (Jamie) of Odessa, MO. Her grandchildren include Rachael Robb (Eric) of Blue Springs, Shelby Hall (Nate), Lake Ozark, Austin Hall, Kansas City, Mallory Zarda (Derek), Odessa and Madison Hall (Jacob) of Lee’s Summit. Great-grandchildren are Kincaid Foster, Liam and Zane Gray, Kinley and Kiley Reiger, Henley and Easton Zarda. She also leaves behind her cousin, Beverly Taylor and many nieces and nephews who she adored.

Her precious Sammy Cat will miss the love and care she gave him these past 5 years. Everyone she met knew about her Sammy.

Georgia was an encourager! She was curious about everything and wanted to help others be the best version of themselves. She was a true believer and loved her God and her many friends at the First Baptist Church in Lee’s Summit. In her younger years she enjoyed traveling with her mother and sisters during summer breaks. Her smile and positive outlook made her a joy to be around. Georgia had a big love for her family and her animals. She looked forward to playing cards several times a month and the friendship that came with it. She was the person who would help you think logically about your problems and put them in perspective with you. Her wisdom, strength and kindness were just a few of her greatest assets. You felt better just by knowing Georgia.

But her greatest role in life was being the family’s Nana. She held her family close and never hesitated to tell each one of them how proud they made her and what she loved about them. The respect we had for her was immense. We laughed with her and cried with her. She taught us how to live life well by working hard and doing our best, having faith in Jesus, being strong even when you didn’t think you could and to enjoy the smallest things. We will carry those teachings with us and hopefully, pass them on to others.

Services will be held at Mt. Moriah, Newcomer & Freeman Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road on Monday, December 29, 2025. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:30 am, with service and burial following at Mount Moriah Cemetery South.