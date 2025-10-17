Is your family ready for flu season? Mark your calendars. On October 24th, Jackson County Public Health (JCPH) is offering FREE drive-thru flu vaccines.

Appointments begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, October 24th at First United Methodist Church of Blue Springs located at 301 SW Woods Chapel Road in Blue Springs.

Free flu shots for ages 6 months+

Pre-registering online is strongly encouraged!

Can’t make it to the drive-thru?

Book an appointment at the clinic instead! They accept most insurance plans. If you do not have insurance, you can receive a flu vaccine at the clinic for a flat $20 fee.

Please note that JCPH is not currently offering COVID-19 vaccinations as they await guidance and supply delivery.