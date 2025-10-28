Colonel Michael A. Turner, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, encourages everyone to have a safe Halloween.



It’s that time of year when young ghosts, vampires, clowns, and superheroes are out for their night of trick-or-treating. While some local events take place in large parking lots, many trick-or-treaters will be out on Halloween night. It’s imperative that drivers and pedestrians stay alert.



During this exciting time, children could dart in front of a vehicle. Slow down and drive with extra caution. Expect an increase in the number of slow-moving vehicles in neighborhoods as motorists pick up and drop off trick-or-treaters. Please be courteous to other drivers and stay alert for trick-or-treaters of all ages. Distracted drivers are dangerous drivers─ when you’re driving, keep your eyes on the road, not on your phone!



Parents, please remind children of safe trick-or-treating practices: approach only familiar houses that are well-lit, don’t enter strangers’ houses or vehicles, and look both ways before crossing the street. Consider trick-or-treating with your children for their safety and because it’s a fun way to spend an evening with the family.

Give some thought to safety when choosing a costume. Consider using make-up rather than wearing a mask, which can obstruct a child’s vision, making it difficult to see an oncoming vehicle. A light-colored costume is easier for drivers to see at night and adding reflective tape to dark costumes makes them visible after dark. Flame resistant costumes are encouraged. An adult should always accompany small children, and older children should stay in groups.



Halloween isn’t just for children. Many adults enjoy dressing up and visiting haunted houses or attending gatherings. If you are driving to a costume party, make sure your costume doesn’t hamper your vision. If you attend a Halloween party that includes alcohol, designate a sober driver for the trip home. Alcohol, even in small amounts, slows reaction time and dulls the senses. Driving after you’ve had alcohol could have a sad and possibly deadly result.



Have a safe, happy Halloween!



