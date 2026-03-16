Helen “Alyce” Lohr, 92, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri passed away March 4, 2026, following a lengthy illness. Alyce was born November 28, 1933, the second of seven children, born to Lee & Helen Lucas in Taylor County (SW) Iowa. Her family purchased a farm in Wayne County (SC) Iowa in 1946 where she went to school and graduated as valedictorian of her class. In her junior year she met Keith and soon knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. They were married November 8, 1952, a loving marriage lasting over 73 years.

Following graduation, Alyce moved to Des Moines, Iowa where she worked as a secretary at the Iowa Conservation Commission. She worked more than two years until the first child (Steven) was born October 20, 1954. Shortly after, when Keith went into the army, she worked in an administrative position for an advertising company in Chariton, Iowa. After a few months, Keith was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas so she and Steve moved to Gatesville, Texas. On November 24, 1956, the second son (Gary) was born. Following discharge from the army they returned to Iowa where they farmed for two years. Keith then went to Simpson College in Indianola, Iowa and Alyce had to leave her boys with a sitter while she became the bread winner as secretary to the President of the college.

Following graduation, another move was made to Liberty, Mo. where the third son (Ronald) was born September 15, 1962. Alyce was a full-time mom and Keith worked for the Arthur Andersen Accounting Firm in KC. After a year, Keith joined Pfizer Inc. in sales and they relocated to Cameron, Mo. where they built their first new house. Four years later (1967) they were transferred to San Francisco, California then a year and a half later they were transferred to Ohio. In 1974 they were transferred to Lee’s Summit. During these moves Alyce had to help the family adjust to new schools, churches, and friends which she did with great ability.

Alyce was baptized in 1952 in the Methodist Church and as time progressed our family became members of the Baptist Church. Alyce did many jobs for and in the churches but for several years she managed funeral dinners, a big job but one she took great pride in doing.

Family has always been important to Alyce. We had many family dinners, wiener roasts, boating trips, ski trips and a 50th Anniversary Cruise with all three sons and their wives. We traveled to Iowa to many gatherings at both Keith’s and Alyce’s families. Seeing the grandchildren grow and being successful in their lives brought her much joy.

In later years, Alyce and Keith did a lot of traveling, something both enjoyed. They traveled to five continents, to all states, to all Canadian provinces and several trips to Europe.

In 2019 Alyce was diagnosed with Lewy Body disease (similar to Alzheimers) and had declining mental health but continued to live at home. In August, 2025, she went to Addington Place Memory Care till the end of her life.

Alyce is survived by her loving husband Keith; two sons, Steve (Rita), daughter-in-law Cathy and Ron (Christi). They have seven grandchildren; Brian Lohr (Jenny), Brett Lohr (Lindsey), Ben Lohr, Dr. Gregory Lohr (Hannah), Crystal Fletcher (Troy), Hannah Pruett (Jake), Tanner Lohr and twelve great grandchildren; Silas Lohr (Sydney), Ajay Lohr, Norah Lohr, Po Lohr, Aala Lohr, Elsie Lohr, Emersyn Lohr, Skylar Fletcher, Landon Fletcher, Jack Pruett, Henry Pruett and Charles Pruett; and two sisters, three brothers, one sister-in-law.

Alyce was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Helen Lucas; her son, Dr. Gary Lohr; her daughter-in-law, Darci Lohr; her brother, Richard Lucas; her sister-in-laws, Audrey Lucas and Shirlene Lucas; and her brother-in-laws, Dick Cobb and David Kent.

Memorials: First Baptist Church Lee’s Summit or a Health Care Charity of your choice.