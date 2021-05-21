May 21, 2021

By Matthew Kenwright

The Lee’s Summit R-7 District Board of Education met May 20, 2021, and approved the employment of Ms. Brooke Morehead as principal at Summit Pointe Elementary, effective July 1, 2021.

Ms. Morehead, currently the assistant principal at Summit Pointe, has worked in education for 21 years, previously serving as a teacher at Richardson Elementary in LSR7 and an elementary teacher in Belton School District #124.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Missouri State University, her master’s degree in education from MidAmerica Nazarene University and her specialist’s degree in educational administration from the University of Central Missouri.

Ms. Morehead received the 2018 Outstanding Assistant Principal of the Year award from the Missouri Association of Elementary School Principals.