Public notice is hereby given that the Lee’s Summit Schools Assistance Corporation will hold a meeting via live-stream at Stansberry Leadership Center, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Board of Education, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

THIS MEETING WILL BE LIVESTREAMED AND CAN BE VIEWED ON THE

LEE’S SUMMIT R-7 YOUTUBE CHANNEL AT https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

June 9 1:30 p.m.

MEETING OPENING

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adoption of Agenda AGENDA ITEMS

2.01 Approve Minutes

2.02 Election of Officers

2.03 Other Business ADJOURNMENT

Linda Ismert

Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.