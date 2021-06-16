Public notice is hereby given that the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will hold a work session at the MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Conference, Flames Steakhouse, 31 W. Walnut Street, Springfield, MO 65806 on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda. This meeting will also be live-streamed and recorded. Notice of this meeting is posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.
Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, MSBA Igniting Great Ideas Conference, Flames Steakhouse, 314 W. Walnut Street, Springfield, MO 65806
June 18, 2021 7:00 p.m.
ITEMS
- Meeting Opening
1.01 Call to Order
1.02 Adoption of Agenda
- Agenda Items
2.01 Board Policy BDDH
Linda Ismert
Executive Asst. to Board of Education
This meeting will be open to the public.
You must log in to post a comment.