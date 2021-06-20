Eric Jeremy Neal, 46, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri left us too soon on June 19. 2021. Eric was a graduate of Lee’s Summit High School and Missouri University of Science & Technology. A metallurgical engineer by education, it was his privilege to work for Henkel for 21 years predominantly in the Aerospace Division.

He is survived by Diane Renee Neal, wife and high school sweetheart of 29 years, son Logan Patrick Neal (17) and daughter Amanda Sue Neal (15), mother Gayle Hartley Alley of Pleasant Hill, MO, father Stephen Lloyd Neal of De Soto, KS and sister Carrie Vanessa Adams of Lee’s Summit, MO. He was a loving and devoted son, husband, and father.

Family is holding a private visitation and funeral. In lieu of flowers, Eric asked that donations be made to an organization near and dear to his heart – Camp Quality Greater Kansas City.

Arrangements: Longview Funeral Home & Cemetery,12700 SE Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64149 816-761-6272