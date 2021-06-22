Dec. 29, 1990 ~ June 18, 2021

Nicole Suzanne Schmidt, 30, a Lee’s Summit resident for all of her life, passed away in Lee’s Summit, Mo. on June 18, 2021. In loving memory, friends and family are invited to attend a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, June 24, at Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW Third St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063, and a funeral at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25, at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, 777 NE Blackwell Rd., Lee’s Summit, MO 64086. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Heart of America – Kansas City Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Nicole, also known as Nikki, was a loving, giving and empathetic daughter, mother, sister and friend. She was born on Dec. 29, 1990, and went to Lee’s Summit High School where her three siblings, known as the Schmidt family, also attended. Nikki had a contagious smile and was dedicated to helping take care of those around her. She spent several years in the restaurant industry serving various roles until working all the way up to general manager. With experience processing payroll, running inventory and other financial duties at numerous popular restaurants around town, Nikki most recently transitioned to the manufacturing industry where she held various accounting responsibilities.

Nikki leaves behind her 9-year-old son, Mason, her parents Ron and Debbie Schmidt, sister Ashley and her husband Wes, sister Melissa and her husband Jason, brother Tyler and his fiancé Becca, nephews Anderson, Bennett, Miles and Sullivan, niece Ella Grace and boyfriend Taylor, all of Lee’s Summit. She will also be missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents James and Barbara Schmidt and preceded in death by grandparents Arthur and Berniece Caenen.

Nikki was a loving mother to Mason, always supporting him with Taylor at football, basketball and baseball games throughout any given week. Nikki and Mason would have frequent mommy and son dates at the pool, movie theaters and parks around town. She thrived organizing her house and taking care of the things she worked hard for to ensure her house was a home for her, Mason and Taylor. The three were a dynamic and funny trio that often referred to each other as “bro” and enjoyed taking care of their dogs, Tank and Copper, together.

Nikki’s favorite place on earth was her family’s lake house at the Lake of the Ozarks where they spent every summer holiday and many weekends boating, tubing, floating and enjoying time together as a family. From Fourth of July fireworks and s’mores over the firepit to frequent trips to Buck Creek Convenience Store to spoil the kids with candy, Nikki called the lake her second home and felt at peace there. She deeply cared for Mason and Taylor and held her nieces and nephews, who called her Tricky-Nikki, close to her heart, constantly taking selfies, sharing snacks and going on adventures around the lake, together. Nikki loved her mom and dad, admired her two sisters, adored her brother and deeply cared for her family, friends and always made a new friend wherever she went.

Nikki will be remembered by family, friends, co-workers and a number of people around the Lee’s Summit and Kansas City community. She will be greatly missed, never forgotten and her caring demeanor, joking personality and smile will continue to live on through Mason.

Arrangements: Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW Third St., Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. (816) 524-3700 langsfordfuneralhome.com