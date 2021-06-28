June 28, 2021

By Captain Dyon Harper

On 06-28-2021, at 6:58 p.m., Raytown police officers were called to a house explosion in the 7400 block of Englewood.

Officers arrived and found that the structure was a duplex, which was burning. There were multiple injuries reported but further details are unknown. The cause was unknown at this time.

The Missouri Fire Marshall’s office was on scene and assumed the investigation.

Report number 21-0089.

*** UPDATE: 10:19 p.m. June 28, 2021

ATF Kansas City Special Agents, Fire Investigators and Explosives Specialists are on the scene of a house explosion in Raytown MO working with

Raytown Police and Raytown Fire to investigate the cause of the blast.