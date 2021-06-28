June 28, 2021
By Captain Dyon Harper
On 06-28-2021, at 6:58 p.m., Raytown police officers were called to a house explosion in the 7400 block of Englewood.
Officers arrived and found that the structure was a duplex, which was burning. There were multiple injuries reported but further details are unknown. The cause was unknown at this time.
The Missouri Fire Marshall’s office was on scene and assumed the investigation.
Report number 21-0089.
*** UPDATE: 10:19 p.m. June 28, 2021
ATF Kansas City Special Agents, Fire Investigators and Explosives Specialists are on the scene of a house explosion in Raytown MO working with
Raytown Police and Raytown Fire to investigate the cause of the blast.
