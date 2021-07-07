Public notice is hereby given that a meetingof the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri, will be held on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda.

TENTATIVE AGENDA

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County

301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086

July 13, 2021 5:00 p.m.

1. MEETING OPENING

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Adopt the Agenda

2. ITEMS FOR DECISION

2.01 Approve Motion to go into Closed Session

3. RECESS TO EXECUTIVE SESSION

Open meeting recessed to go into Closed Session

I move to conduct a closed session, including any record or vote at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, Missouri 64086 for consideration of the following matters in §610.021 Personnel Issues (3) and (13) RSMo.

Linda Ismert, Executive Asst. to Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public except the closed portion.