Public notice is hereby given that the regular meeting of the Board of Education of Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, Missouri will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. to consider and act upon the matters on the following tentative agenda and such other matters as may be presented at the meeting and determined to be appropriate for discussion at that time. Notice of this meeting is also posted in BoardDocs where you may access the full board packet by clicking on the link provided: http://www.boarddocs.com/mo/lsr7sd/Board.nsf/Public.

Reorganized School District No. 7 of Jackson County, 301 NE Tudor Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086 THIS MEETING IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. MASKS ARE STRONGLY RECOMMENDED FOR UNVACCINATED PERSONS BASED ON JACKSON COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT GUIDANCE. MEETINGS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LIVE-STREAMED/RECORDED AND CAN BE VIEWED AT https://youtu.be/HrTaeTczLRk

July 22, 2021 7:00 p.m.

Meeting Opening

1.01 Call to Order

1.02 Pledge of Allegiance

1.03 Welcome of Guests

1.04 Adoption of Agenda Item for Decision

2.01 Approve First and Final Reading of Board Policy BDDH Superintendent’s Report Presentations/Recognitions

4.01 East Trails Middle School #4 Bond Project Update Comments from the Public Board Reports or Meetings Attended Items for Decision – Finance

7.01 Finance Committee Report

7.02 Approve Transfer of Funds

7.03 Approve Treasurer’s Report and Payment of the Bills Items for Decision – Consent

8.01 Approval of Minutes – June 2021

8.02 Ratify Contracts $15,000 And Less

8.03 Approve First Reading of Board Policies

8.04 Approve First and Final Reading of Board Policy BBFA (Board Member Conflict of Interest and Financial Disclosure)

8.05 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) – Mutual Sheltering and Reunification Agreement for the Great Beginnings Early Childhood Center and J. Thomas Lovell, Jr. Community Center at Legacy Park

8.06 Memorandum of Understanding between Lee’s Summit School District and the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) Items for Decision – Consent Continued

8.07 Declaration of Surplus Property

8.08 Personnel Report

8.09 BSN Sports – Nike

8.10 Capstone PebbleGo & PebbleGo Next Renewal

8.11 Cengage Learning – Gale Renewal

8.12 ConvergeOne Ratification

8.13 Edgenuity – Credit Recovery

8.14 Edpuzzle, Inc. Renewal

8.15 Education Framework Inc. Renewal

8.16 ExploreLearning, LLC Gizmos Renewal

8.17 Follett School Solutions, Inc. Renewal

8.18 Infobase – Learn360 Renewal

8.19 Kansas City Behavior Health Holdco Renewal

8.20 Naglieri General Mental Ability Purchase (Gifted Screener)

8.21 NCS Pearson, Inc. Aimsweb Plus License Renewal

8.22 NEE (Network for Educator Effectiveness) Renewal

8.23 NWEA Professional Development

8.24 Produce Bid 2021-22

8.25 Tang Math, LLC Renewal

8.26 Unified Talent Renewal

8.27 Wilson Reading System Items for Decision

9.01 Board Priorities for 2021-22

9.02 Approve Curriculum 2021-22

9.03 Insurance Plans for Calendar Year 2022

9.04 Commercial Real Estate Sale Contract – Paradise Park Items of Information – Presentations

10.01 Aquatics Center Annual Program Evaluation Items of Information – Written Reports

11.01 Annual Destruction of District Records

11.02 Bond Budget Update Report Adjournment

Linda Ismert

Executive Assistant, Board of Education

This meeting will be open to the public.