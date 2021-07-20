July 11, 1980 ~ July 13, 2021

Agnieszka Kupczyk, 41 of Greenwood, MO passed away July 13, 2021.

A Celebration of Life service will be 6:00 p.m. Thursday July 22, 2021 at Langsford Funeral Home. Guest are welcome before the service at 4:00PM and visit with the family.

Entombment will be Friday July 23, 2021 at Floral Hills East Cemetery. The family suggest in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Unleashed Pet Rescue, 5918 Broadmoor Street, Mission, KS 66202.

Aga was born July 11, 1980 in Wschowa, Poland. She came to America in 2004. She was married to her husband, Tommy for 17 years. She worked for the Lee’s Summit School district. She loved to travel, foster puppies and bake beautiful cakes. Aga had an unbelievable love for people and animals. She will be missed dearly.

Aga was preceded in death by her mother, Wanda Sabaj. Survivors include her husband, Tom Kupczyk, father, Frederyk Sabaj and brother, Paul Sabaj.

Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, 115 SW 3rd, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063. (816) 524-3700