July 24, 2021

GEHA announced that its Board of Directors has named Arthur A. Nizza, DSW, as the company’s next President and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Nizza has more than 25 years of leadership experience in the health care industry and has held senior leadership roles at major integrated delivery systems in the Midwest and Northeast. His experience includes roles as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Information Officer at for-profit and non-profit companies, academic medical centers and faith-based institutions. Most recently, Nizza served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UnityPoint Health (UPH) in Des Moines, Iowa.

“We are thrilled to welcome Art Nizza to GEHA. He is the right leader at the right time, culturally and strategically, as the company continues to grow and better serve our members,” said Steve Weber, Chairperson of GEHA’s Board of Directors. “Art is an accomplished executive and proven health care leader. He will put his wealth of knowledge and experience to great use for GEHA.”

Throughout his career, Nizza’s passion has been to ensure health care is accessible, affordable and consumer oriented. His dedication to service and mission is coupled with an expertise in technology and innovation, which combine to drive results.

“It’s an honor to be named President and CEO of GEHA,” said Dr. Nizza. “I look forward to leveraging GEHA’s strong foundation to grow the organization to best serve our current and future members. GEHA has been making a positive impact in the lives of federal employees, retired military and their families for more than 80 years. I am humbled to be a part of its next chapter, and I’m committed to making a difference in members lives and building on the organization’s legacy.”

Nizza earned his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy from Long Island University, Masters and Doctorate in Social Welfare from Adelphi University.