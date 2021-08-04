Cass County Collector of Revenue Chris Molendorp has released July 2021, property tax disbursement figures for Cass County’s local political subdivisions.

Molendorp announced $535,370.53 was disbursed to 51 separate local political subdivisions and the State of Missouri.

Cass County’s public-school districts were the largest recipients with total disbursements of $322,347.07. Of those districts, Raymore-Peculiar R-2 received $99,671.59. Belton R-124 received $76,891.91 and Pleasant Hill R-3 received $40,138.05.

The second largest recipients were Cass County’s cities and villages. In total, Molendorp disbursed $57,712.97 in this category with Belton receiving the most at $24,081.31. Raymore received $13,789.77. Harrisonville received $3,645.57 and Pleasant Hill received $7,761.74.

Cass County’s 14 fire and ambulance districts were the third largest recipients by category at $40,085.17. The South Metropolitan Fire and Ambulance District were the largest recipients in this category, receiving $16,174.97. West Peculiar Fire and Ambulance received $7,301.79 and Central Cass Fire and Ambulance received $2,980.09.

To view this month’s full disbursement report, go to: https://www.casscounty.com/DocumentCenter/View/2043/Collectors-Monthly-Disbursements. Collector Chris Molendorp may be reached at (816) 380-8377 or collector@casscounty.com.