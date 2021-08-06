Mary Jo was born June 4th, 1924, the only child of Harry E. and Mary E. Roberts.

She is survived by two daughters Laurel Watts, husband John of British Columbia, Canada and Mary Lynn Wright of Kansas City, MO. Two granddaughters Margaret Ebbert and husband Daryl of Liberty, MO. Erin Booth and husband Daniel of Liberty, MO. Grandson Michael Walker and wife Britt Wicklund of Kansas City, MO. Three Great Grandchildren, Sarah, Bennett & Brittian Booth and Everett Walker. One Great Great Granddaughter Charlotte Elpert-Booth.

She was preceded in death by granddaughter Elizabeth Felling of Overland Park, KS. and her beloved husband Roy G. McFarland.

Services will be held at Newcomer’s Floral Hills Funeral Home Saturday, August 7.

A Visitation at 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a funeral from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, 7000 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City, MO. 64133. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Mary Jo was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and moved to Kansas City, Missouri as a child. She attended Paseo High School and Stephens College where she studied radio communications and journalism which were fitting for her lively personality. During her time in college she met the love of her life Roy G. McFarland, a Sargent in the U.S. Air Force.

Soon after their marriage they started their family. In addition to Mary Jo working at home raising two beautiful daughters, she volunteered with the Girl Scouts of America and American Field Service hosting International exchange students, one of which became permanent family. After her daughters were grown,

Mary Jo remained active gardening, bowling and volunteering with a literacy program teaching people to read. Mary Jo was ever so pleasant, courteous, joyful and warm hearted. She showed compassion with animals as with people. She survived difficult years during WWII, cancer and Covid 19. When asked by her granddaughter on her 91st birthday what was the secret to her endurance of a long life she replied,”guts”.

Mary Jo was the source of strength, joy and wisdom for many people. She had subtle ways of making a person feel special. When signing cards or letters to her family, instead of the conventional phrase, she always closed with, “Much Love”.

Mary Jo, you will be ever missed, Much Love