August 7, 2021

As some of you may have seen, Lee’s Summit’s annual Chilifest event is back. On Saturday, Sep. 18, companies and individuals around the area will set up tents in Bridge Space’s back parking lot and compete for the best chili recipe.

Teams are already flocking to sign up for Downtown Lee’s Summit’s largest fundraiser for three local non-profits. Learn more & sign up to compete, eat, or sponsor at chilifest.info.