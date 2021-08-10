August 10, 2021

A 20-year-old Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a fight inside Independence Center that involved a firearm, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.

Lorenzo Harvey Jr., dob: 8/6/2001, faces Unlawful Use of a Weapon for exhibiting the weapon.*

According to court records filed today, Independence police responded Aug. 7 to a reported armed disturbance at the Independence Center Mall in Independence. Officers learned from a witness and cell phone video that showed the defendant and another individual fighting. After a gun that belonged to the defendant fell out during this fight, the defendant and other individual struggled over the gun. The defendant declined to make a statement to police.

The case remains under investigation.

*Charges are only accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until the defendant is either found guilty or has pleaded.

