Philip W. Whiting, a proud veteran of the United States Navy, passed away on August 8, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born in 1941 to P E Whiting and Erma L Whiting in Lee’s Summit MO. He graduated from Lee’s Summit High School.

At the age of 19, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He valued this service highly and attained the rank of Petty Officer Third Class. He was a member of Navy Squadron VAW-13 and served aboard the USS Ranger and the USS Coral Sea.

After his Honorable Discharge, he married the love of his life, Eileen Pinnell. Together they had three children.

He worked at Hallmark Cards for 38 years.

Philip was a natural athlete. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, and hunting. He bowled a perfect game (300). As Golfer, he shot two holes in one. A special thanks to his golfing buddies Mark and Russ who provided support and motivation to him during his time of need.

He is survived by his loving wife Eileen Whiting of 57 years, Vince (Cindi), Dan, Tracy (Matt), and his Grandson, Max.

He was loving husband, an awesome Dad, and a super Grandpa! He will be greatly missed.

Visitation will be held 08/13/21 from 5 to 7 pm, funeral 08/14/21 at 10 am. Both will be held at Our Lady of the Presentation Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to “Little Sisters of the Poor,” and “Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital.”