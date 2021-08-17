August 17, 2021

June Rae Hamblen Ingram (64), joined her late husband, Richard C. Ingram, in an eternal and loving embrace on Aug. 12, 2021. Born in Kansas City, MO on June 29, 1957, June grew up in Independence, MO where she attended Fort Osage High School. She married her sweetheart on February 22, 1974 at New Hope Baptist Church in Independence, MO, and was a devoted wife for 45 years, until his death on Nov. 11, 2019.

June dedicated her life to her family, raising their 3 children, as well as assisting with 7 grandchildren. She enjoyed planting flowers, gardening, and arts & crafts. June will be remembered for her positive attitude & her compassionate & caring nature. She would always step up to help others wherever she could & was a pillar of support to her family by providing support to her grandkids; being available to listen and provide advice; and she was vital in maintaining the family traditions throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her brother Jerry Hamblen and sister Jolleen Josling. Her survivors include siblings: Joyce Neer, Judy Hamblen, Janet Friedrich, & John and wife Vickey Hamblen; children: Jeff (46) & his wife, Amy; Kathie (45); and Amie (43); and grandchildren: Kenny (26), Kaileen (25), Gunnar (24), Zach (24), Kara (23), Destanie (22), & Zander (2).

June’s family invite all who knew her to join them in a celebration of her life at Heartland Cremation & Burial Society: 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64133.

Visitation: August 21, 2021 2-3:30 p.m. with services to follow: 3:30-4pm

Masks required.