Betty Lou Viets Smith of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, received her crown of life on 08/19/2021 at her home. Betty was born in Cole Camp, Missouri, March 23, 1928, to Otto and Leora Viets. She graduated from Lee’s Summit High School. She married Kenneth Smith in August of 1950. She was preceded in death by husband Kenneth, her sister, Lena Estes, and brothers Otto Viets Jr., Hillard Viets, Robert Viets, and Earl Viets. She is survived by son Greg Smith (Sheila), daughter Dana Pamintuan (Roland), son Keith Smith (Camilla), son Ken Smith (Kelly), all of Lee’s Summit, as well as five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her service of victory will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 615 SE Todd George Parkway, Lee’s Summit 64063. Visitors will be welcomed at 10 a.m. with a service following at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church.

Arrangements: Heartland Cremation & Burial Society6113 Blue Ridge Blvd Raytown, MO 64133 (816) 313-1677VIEW