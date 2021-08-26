August 26, 2021

(JEFFERSON CITY, MO) – Today, Governor Mike Parson announced appointments to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority and the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Mark J. Bredemeier, of Lee’s Summit, was appointed to the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.

Mr. Bredemeier is an attorney with a background in political, government, and business litigation and policymaking. He has been licensed to practice law in Missouri since 1982. Mr. Bredemeier has been a sole practitioner focusing on business, tort, and public law litigation since 1997. He has served his community as an elected officer of the Lee’s Summit R-7 Board of Education and as an elected and appointed member of numerous city charter commissions, redistricting committees, task forces, and community stakeholder strategic planning efforts. Mr. Bredemeier graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and communication from William Jewell College and received a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Law.

Dawn Cramer, of Kansas City, was appointed to the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

Ms. Cramer works for Cramer Capital Management, a company she started in 2007 after a 28-year career in the airline industry. She holds the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s Series 7, Series 66, and Advanced Investment Fiduciary designations. In order to help women achieve their small business goals, Ms. Cramer founded the Women’s Mastermind Program in 2012. She is also a current member of the Clay County Domestic Violence Board and past board member of the Heartland Foundation and Good Shepard Center. Ms. Cramer advocates for youth to make sound life choices as well as encourages them to say no to violence. She is also the founder of the “Let’s Get Jazzed” event, which has raised more than $550,000 for Newhouse, a shelter for battered women.

Ms. Cramer will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of former commissioner Nathan Garrett. Commissioner Don Wagner, whose term expired in March 2021, will continue to serve on the board.