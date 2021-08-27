By Fred Liggett

Park Hill at Lee’s Summit West (Friday Night Lights Tour stop)

The Titans open up at home against a talented team being led by a first-year head coach. Andy Sims was a success in Kansas and will do the same at Park Hill but not on this night as the Titans open up the season with a big win.

Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South (Jake’s Take)

The Lee’s Summit North Broncos come into the year with a lot of excitement around the team. I think they live up to the excitement in week 1 and beat Blue Springs South on the road 35-21.

Oak Park at Lee’s Summit

Last year the Tigers hit the road and beat Oak Park by a single point. This year the Tigers get to show off stadium improvements during the summer months with another hard fought game against the Northmen. When the night is over it’s the Tigers celebrating another close win.

St. Michael’s at Summit Christian (Game played at Raytown South)

This rivalry keeps getting better and this edition will not disappoint as the Guardians hope to begin a winning season with a victory. The Eagles are coming off a year that included an impressive playoff run. This game being played on a neutral field gives it even more flavor. The more experienced Guardians will walk away with a win on this night.

Blue Springs at Liberty

Head Coach David White has his Wildcats getting better and better. Blue Springs will show it this week but on the road at Liberty they will find out what many will in 2021 it’s tough to beat a Liberty team playing at home.

Raytown at North Kansas City

Show some highlights of this game when it’s over please as it will be a close one just like last year. Raytown won at home 24-21, this year it will be close again and the veteran Blue Jays will score a season opening road win.

Raytown South at Belton

The Cardinals are energized by the arrival of an alum, William Harris, as new head coach. Ray-South will show improvement on this night but not enough to overcome the Host Pirates who are coming off an 8-2 season.

Rockhurst at Ray-Pec

This one has game of the week written all over it. Both teams are led by second-year head coaches who know success. Rockhurst is looking to improve on year one under Kelly Donohoe while Ray Pec is hoping to start a repeat run to a state championship. The Panthers will prove to be too much at home and scores an impressive win this week.

