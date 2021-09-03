By Fred Liggett



LS North at Lee’s Summit (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

A big one here with both teams coming in off from season opening wins. The Broncos won impressively on the road last week while the Tigers stayed home and showed off an offensive attack that produced 42 points. Regardless of the outcome this game will be talked about for a while. When it’s brought up fans will be reviewing a close Broncos road win in this latest edition of a heated rivalry.

LS West at Blue Springs South (Jake’s Take)

LS West started the year off with a win against Park Hill last week. I think they continue that and pull away from Blue Springs South in the second half. I’m taking the Titans of Lee’s Summit West 30-14.

Fort Scott at Summit Christian

The Eagles look forward to their home opener this week after having last week’s game delayed due to the new field at SCA not being ready yet. Last year the Eagles came within a two point conversion of beating a tough Fort Scott team. This year that won’t be a problem as the Eagles improve to 2-0 with a win.

St. Michael at St. Pius X

The Guardians head north for a battle against the Warriors a team who went 12-1 a year ago. St. Michael’s has a veteran unit that will prove they are up to the challenge but on this night will come up just short to fall to 0-2 on the year.

Ray-Pec at Blue Springs

Last week the Panthers depth was on full display as they outlasted Rockhurst to win on opening night. On the same night Blue Springs talent level was on full display in a one point OT loss at Liberty. Wildcats fans will enjoy a fun game to watch but in the end it’s the Panthers walking away with a road win here.

Raytown at Raytown South

A battle of pride here as the Blue Jays make the short trip across town to visit the Cardinals. The Blue Jays bring with them a load of experience while the Cardinals are getting used to a new head coach. Bragging rights will go to the Blue Jays who will enjoy talking about this one when it’s over.

Central Michigan at Missouri (3pm on Saturday)

During the spring and summer months Mizzou Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz scored well on the recruiting trail. Now that it’s fall it’s time for his Tigers to take the field. Thanks to a returning QB and a nice core on defense the Tigers will wrap up a season opening win some time on Saturday afternoon.

