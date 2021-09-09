By Fred Liggett



Lee’s Summit at LS West – (Friday Night Lights Tour Stop)

The Titans have enjoyed back to back strong performances to start the 2021 season. The 2-0 Titans host rival Lee’s Summit Tigers who are hungry to rebound from a loss last week to LS North. LS West is always a tough out at home just ask last year’s State champion Ray-Pec. Titans will take this one.

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North – (Jake’s Take)

LS North is off to a 2-0 start to the year. With maybe their toughest opponent so far facing off against Liberty this week. I think they keep the momentum going. I’m picking Lee’s Summit North over Liberty 35-24.

Pembroke Hill at St. Michael’s – (Game played at Lee’s Summit HS)

In a game with two teams having lost to St. Pius X by a large margin this season, both look to rebound under the bright lights in Lee’s Summit. The Guardians speed and veterans at the skill positions will prove to be enough on this night giving the team their first win in 2021.

Summit Christian at Hogan Prep (Game played Saturday at 11am at Center HS)

Fans will have to wait till Saturday morning to see this one being played in South Kansas City at Center High School. Last week Hogan Prep won a game on this same field, but the undefeated Eagles will provide a tough test for the Rams to repeat that success. The Eagles will continue an undefeated season with another win on this day.

Blue Springs at Staley

Hard to believe the current records of these two traditional powers. When this one is through it’s the visiting Wildcats who will have improved their record with a win.

Blue Springs South at Park Hill

Interesting how Park Hill dropped their opener by 24 to LS West then rebounds to win in OT over Rockhurst the very next week. The Trojans are at home and Coach Andy Sims has them improving so a home win here will not be a surprise.

William Chrisman at Raytown – (Game Canceled due to COVID)

Winnetonka at Raytown South – (Game Canceled due to COVID)

Liberty North at Ray-Pec

Ray-Pec is at home and the Panthers are hoping the 3rd time is the charm after having lost the last two years to Liberty North. A Loaded Liberty North team is expected to win at a lot of places this season and after this one is over you can add Ray-Pec to the list.

Mizzou at Kentucky

After scoring a home win last week to get the Tigers fan base growling for more success the Tigers head east to open SEC play at Kentucky. This one will be a tough one for Mizzou but in the end having a veteran QB in Connor Bazelak and the guidance of 2nd year head coach Eli Drinkwitz fans will count another win this weekend.

This Football Forecast is sponsored by Jake Hensiek of Keller Williams Real Estate located at 3751 NE Ralph Powell Road in Lee’s Summit.